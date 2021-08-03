Man injured in officer-involved shooting at Cleveland grocery store

A Cleveland police officer was involved in a shooting on Cleveland's West Side Monday evening. It happened in the the 3000 block of West 117th Street in the parking lot of Giant Eagle.

A witness at the scene told News 5 he heard arguing coming from inside the store, and then heard two gun shots.

According to Cleveland police and Cleveland EMS, a 21-year-old male was shot in the hip. He was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment. He was last listed in stable condition. The officer involved wasn't injured.

Cleveland Police Union President Jeff Follmer said a preliminary investigation indicates that two men were arguing at the store. An off-duty officer, who was working a second job there, approached the men after being alerted to the situation.

Follmer said one of the men threatened to beat up the officer. The officer noticed a handgun in the man's pocket, and the man went out of the store. The officer grabbed him, but the man fled. He then turned around and "produced a gun," and the officer drew his weapon and fired shots, striking him.

Cleveland Police First District Commander Mike Butler said there was a verbal altercation between two males that were exiting the store and a bystander saw a weapon and notified the officer.

"The officer came outside to investigate. During that investigation, the male did show a weapon. There was indeed a shooting," Butler said.

According to authorities, a handgun was recovered at the scene.

The matter remains under investigation.

Giant Eagle issued the following statement Monday night:

"We are working closely with Cleveland Police to provide as much information as possible regarding the shooting that took place in the parking lot of our West 117th Street Giant Eagle this evening.The Giant Eagle closed shortly after the incident occurred. The store plans to reopen at 7:00 a.m. tomorrow morning."

