'That was devastating' | About a dozen vehicles towed from Sacramento homeless camp

About a dozen cars and trailers were towed from a Sacramento homeless camp on Monday morning.

The county gave a 72-hour notice before it started removing vehicles near Lathrop Way and Commerce Circle.

"It was just shocking that they just delivered it to us like get out, you know, like we didn't matter," Sharrena Donegan, a woman staying in an RV near Commerce and Lathrop said.

Donegan has been staying in the area for a little more than a month now.

"It's really convenient. It's next to the Loaves and Fishes. It's quiet out here," she said.

She was one of dozens given a 72-hour notice to move her vehicle. While hers wasn't towed on Monday, she woke up to her neighbors getting towed.

"They came and picked up all of the cars that were not drivable. It didn't matter what the story was, they came and got them off the road and that was devastating," she said.

A spokesman for the City of Sacramento says code enforcement removed about a dozen vehicles and trailers that were either abandoned, inoperable, or dangerous. They say vehicles that people use for shelter, including RV's, were not part of this work and remain in the area.

"It doesn't look any different to me, it really doesn't," Louis Warfield, owner of Rino Designs Studio said. "I've been calling the city weekly to tell them that people are building structures on the outside of their RV and nothing's been done."

Warfield owns a design business across the street and he says they've been dealing with the illegal camping issue in the area for decades. It wasn't until the coronavirus pandemic when things took a serious turn.

"We started getting people coming here with multiple vehicles, repairing their vehicles, leaving transmissions in the street, oil in the street, motorhomes that haven't been moved in a year and a half. So all they can do with their feces and urine is dump it in the street," he said.

That's why the Sacramento City Council is working on developing a citywide master plan for homeless housing solutions, including creating designated safe ground parking sites for vehicles like these.

The citywide master plan for homeless housing solutions is expected to go to Sacramento City Council for a vote on August 10.

