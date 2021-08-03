Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2021: Notre Dame

Notre Dame Pioneers

2020 record: 8-2

District: 6-2A

Head Coach: Louie Cook

Notes:

On its surface, the Notre Dame Pioneers could be in trouble. Zero starters returning on offense, and only five guys back on defense.

"I think that the way the kids work and the way they prepare themselves ... we're fortunate to have a lot of kids out," says Cook. "We're gonna have a lot of new faces, but it's juniors and seniors."

But looking at the offense...well, it's high praise when someone from the defense believes those guys are ready to roll.

"Just them being so anxious to get on the field ... they're hungry, they're ready to show people they're still the same Notre Dame offense that's come through the past years," adds defensive tackle Karson Broussard.

Defense could lead early, but a real strength, says the Notre Dame QB, is that these Pios have gone through the football wars for years and years.

"I feel like with our team, we're so close, we've been together since preschool and we're doing stuff outside of school all the time; it's not just football," quarterback Nick Swacker says. "Cutting up, having fun and that's why I feel like this team has a shot."

