Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Former Lions QB Matthew Stafford gives his new fan base a scare

By Michael Whitaker
Posted by 
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There’s a new quarterback in Hollywood, and you may have heard of him around here. Matthew Stafford arrives in Los Angeles as the new face of the Rams after having been dealt from his only NFL home in the Motor City in exchange for Jared Goff earlier this year. And while fans on the west coast have visions of another Super Bowl run dancing in their heads, Stafford gave them a bit of a scare earlier today.

detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 2

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL's top 15 quarterbacks

Because every Monday in the fall I get to sit down and watch the best in the planet do what they do best: Play quarterback on the biggest stages of football. There is no better time to have a job like this, given how today’s NFL is a passing-dominated league and we have some of the best to ever play the position still executing each Sunday at a high level.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Rams Star Shares ‘Disgusting’ Play From Matthew Stafford At Practice

The buzz around Matthew Stafford’s arrival in Los Angeles this year is palpable. Fans and analysts have raved about the veteran quarterback’s expected impact on the Rams’ offense — and so too have the players within the organization. Earlier this week during a training camp press conference, LA wide receiver...
NFLlafbnetwork.com

Matthew Stafford Is The Second Best Quarterback In The NFC West

The NFC West is one of the most LOADED divisions in the league and the last two years have seen an arms race on both sides of the ball. The Rams‘ big move was of course adding Matthew Stafford for the low price of Jared Goff and two firsts. This sent the league into a tizzy, the Rams’ future was apparently mortgaged in perpetuity, Sean McVay is on the hot seat if it doesn’t work, Matthew Stafford couldn’t win a playoff game with “Megatron” so this was dumb, etc.
NFLPosted by
AllLions

Jalen Ramsey Intercepts Matthew Stafford

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams has made a career of tormenting opposing quarterbacks. Well, former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford now understands why Ramsey was acquired by the Rams for such a massive haul. Back in 2019, the Jacksonville Jaguars traded Ramsey for for two first-round draft...
NFLNBC Sports

Leonard Floyd: Matthew Stafford is making the Rams defense better

Rams coach Sean McVay has learned the hard way that praise of Matthew Stafford easily can be interpreted as criticism of Jared Goff. Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd apparently hasn’t gotten the memo yet. Floyd told reporters on Saturday that he’s seen greater intensity at practice between offense and defense. He...
NFLallfans.co

Matthew Stafford’s can’t hide his lyin’ eyes, and the LA Rams love it

You know, sometimes there is just too much to say about the LA Rams‘ new quarterback Matthew Stafford. You can talk about his deep pass. You can talk about his intestinal fortitude. You can even wonder why a guy who many have praised as one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL has not enjoyed ample success in the pros.
NFLYardbarker

Rams QB Matthew Stafford Injury Update: How's His Thumb?

At the start of the offseason, the Los Angeles Rams sent a king's ransom to the Detroit Lions to acquire quarterback Matthew Stafford, with the hope that he can take the Rams to the promise land. And through the first week of training camp practices, coaches and teammates have raved about Stafford and his superior skill set that he can bring to coach Sean McVay's complex offense.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Matthew Stafford BANGED UP: Week 1 Status In Doubt??

Dr. Jesse Morse breaks down today’s news that the Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford injured his thumb towards the end of practice. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at nfldraftdiamonds@gmail.com.
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Adding historical context to the potential Matthew Stafford injury

It’s too early and not enough is yet known for fan of the Los Angeles Rams to lose sleep over quarterback Matthew Stafford’s reported injury during Monday’s training camp practice. While it’s certainly uncomfortable territory, the Rams have previously navigated preseason injuries to quarterbacks. In some instances the results have been catastrophic, but another had an ending fit for Hollywood.
NFLchatsports.com

Random Ramsdom: Matthew Stafford could break Rams franchise records in 2021

Can the new Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford break franchise records in his first season with the team? Based on his numbers with the Detroit Lions, improved support with LA on both sides of the roster, and the addition of a 17th regular season game, it’s likely. The Rams...
NFLPosted by
AllLions

Poll: Did Matthew Stafford Let Detroit Lions Organization Down?

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had an opportunity to speak with NBC Sports' Peter King regarding is tenure in Motown. “I sit there and go, ‘Man, I wish I could’ve gotten it done,’” Stafford told King last week. “I mean, it would’ve been amazing to have a Super Bowl parade down Woodward Avenue in Detroit. Didn’t happen. Tough pill to swallow as a competitor and somebody who touches the ball on every single offensive play. You definitely look back and wish you’d done a few things different here or there in some games, that maybe change the outcomes of seasons.”
NFLchatsports.com

Matthew Stafford suffers thumb injury during Monday practice

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford suffered an injury to his surgically-repaired throwing hand during a training camp practice on Monday evening. The severity of the injury is not yet known, but Sean McVay offered a tick of optimism in his remarks after practice, saying that he does think Stafford will be “OK” per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

Comments / 2

Community Policy