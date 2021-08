LOS ANGELES — The Astros are turning animosity into an advantage. Life in other ballparks is brutal. No end to the adversity appears in sight. This is life for baseball’s most loathed team, a title few wish to embrace but even fewer can feed off. Houston is hellbent on doing both. Dodger Stadium delivered an atmosphere more suited for combat than a non-contact sport. The Astros did not acknowledge the abuse. Their only response is the result.