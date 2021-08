In 2007 Canada’s then prime minister Stephen Harper stated, “Canada’s new government understands that the first principle of Arctic sovereignty is: Use it or lose it.” The Conservative government of the time saw Canadian sovereignty of its Arctic north increasingly under pressure from other Arctic powers—including the United States and Russia in the short term and China in the longer term—forcing the Harper government to announce an Arctic warfare training center and a refurbished deepwater naval port. Great power competition in the Canadian Arctic—and fears of a great power seizing or shutting down the Northwest Passage (NWP) to deny it to others—had taken on a new level of concern. What is to become of the NWP in the future?