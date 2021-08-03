Cancel
NBA

P.J. Tucker, Heat Agree To Two-Year, $15M Deal

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleP.J. Tucker has agreed to sign with the Miami Heat on a two-year, $15 million deal. Tucker will hold a player option in Year 2. Tucker helped the Milwaukee Bucks win the 2021 NBA championship, coming over from the Houston Rockets in a midseason trade.

