Free MLB Picks For Today 8/3/2021
Phillies at Nationals—MLB pick is Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals to play over the total of eight runs. Starting for Washington will be Patrick Corbin. The lefthander has been hammered in his past three starts for fourteen earned runs in 15 2/3rd innings. He faced the Phillies on July 29th surrendering four earned runs with three homers in seven innings. Zack Wheeler expected starter for the Nationals. Wheeler in his last three starts against the Nationals, all this season, surrendered eight earned runs in 17 1/3rd innings. Phillies doing a good job of hitting lefthanders past ten games. But their bullpen in that period a WHIP of 1.65. In this period Nationals bullpen ERA 6.32 and WHIP 1.44. Play Philadelphia and Washington over eight.www.tonyspicks.com
