Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Free MLB Picks For Today 8/3/2021

tonyspicks.com
 4 days ago

Phillies at Nationals—MLB pick is Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals to play over the total of eight runs. Starting for Washington will be Patrick Corbin. The lefthander has been hammered in his past three starts for fourteen earned runs in 15 2/3rd innings. He faced the Phillies on July 29th surrendering four earned runs with three homers in seven innings. Zack Wheeler expected starter for the Nationals. Wheeler in his last three starts against the Nationals, all this season, surrendered eight earned runs in 17 1/3rd innings. Phillies doing a good job of hitting lefthanders past ten games. But their bullpen in that period a WHIP of 1.65. In this period Nationals bullpen ERA 6.32 and WHIP 1.44. Play Philadelphia and Washington over eight.

www.tonyspicks.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Manaea
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Yankees Mlb Pick#Orioles#Indians#Toronto Blue Jays#The Red Sox#Seattle Mariners#Tampa Bay Rays#Miami Marlins Mlb Pick#Boston Red Sox#Detroit Tigers#Play Boston#Cincinnati Reds Mlb Pick#Reds#Texas Rangers Mlb#Angels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Surprising Mookie Betts News

The Los Angeles Dodgers have announced that Mookie Betts will return to the lineup on Sunday – in pretty surprising fashion. Betts, a five-time Gold Glove outfielder, will be playing second base for the Dodgers on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers have announced their lineup for Sunday’s game,...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies lose Cole Hamels to the Dodgers

Cole Hamels will sign with the Dodgers, not the Phillies. This one stings: the Los Angeles Dodgers are close to signing former Philadelphia Phillies World Series MVP Cole Hamels. After Dave Dombrowski’s comments earlier this week that a reunion with Hamels was a “longshot,” news broke on Wednesday morning that...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Astros fans blast Ramon Laureano for being a cheating hypocrite

Houston Astros fans were quick to point out the hypocrisy of Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano, who was just suspended for PEDs. Rule No. 1: People in glass houses should not throw stones. Ramon Laureano did just that by criticizing the Astros over their sign-stealing scandal while apparently taking PEDs. The...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Texas Rangers vs Oakland Athletics 8/6/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Texas Rangers (39-70) will take on the Oakland Athletics (61-48) in a three-game showdown at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland on Friday, August 6, 2021, at 9:40 PM ET. Texas defeated the Los Angeles Angels in the opening game of a series after a 4-1 triumph on Monday. However, the Rangers lost the remaining three installments at 3-11 on Tuesday, 1-2 on Wednesday, and 0-5 in the final match on Thursday. The Texas Rangers hit five shots with two errors committed in a 0-5 shutout loss on Thursday. Starter Spencer Howard lasted for just 2.1 innings while giving away three earned runs, three base hits, and two bases on balls with three strikeouts in picking up the loss. Catcher Jose Trevino, CF DJ Peters, LF Jason Martin, 1B Nate Lowe, and 2B Andy Ibáñes drove one hit each for the Rangers.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Chicago White Sox vs Chicago Cubs 8/6/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Chicago White Sox will battle the Chicago Cubs at the Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois on Friday, August 6, 2021, at 2:20 PM EDT. The White Sox are 3-3 in their last six games this season. The team avoided a sweep against the Royals and won the opening series by 7-1. The team was beaten last Thursday following a 2-3 loss. The White Sox are just a game below .500 on the road and they are currently leading the AL Central standings.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Seattle Mariners vs New York Yankees 8/6/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Seattle Mariners will play game two with the New York Yankees at the Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York City on Friday, August 6, 2021, at 2:20 PM EDT. The Mariners are 2-3 in their last five games this year. The team won two meetings of the three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays. Seattle was beaten on Wednesday by the Rays to a score of 3-4. The team was also defeated in the series opener against the Yankees following a 3-5 defeat. Seattle is 3rd in the AL West standings with a 58-52 record.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Atlanta Braves vs St Louis Cardinals 8/5/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The third game between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals will be held at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 8:15 PM EDT. The Braves managed to avoid a sweep against the Brewers in their previous series by winning the second match. Atlanta bounced back and made up for its losses, beating the Cardinals in two games. The Braves are currently leading the series following a 7-4 victory over St. Louis on Wednesday. The team ranks 3rd in the NL East standings at 54-54.
MLBDemocrat-Herald

Cole Hamels signs with Dodgers, adds still-needed rotation depth

The Dodgers have agreed to terms on a one-year, $1 million major league contract with free-agent pitcher Cole Hamels, a low-risk investment in a veteran left-hander who could provide rotation depth if Clayton Kershaw is slow to recover from a sore elbow. The deal, which includes bonuses of $200,000 per...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Boston Red Sox vs Detroit Tigers 8/5/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Boston Red Sox will play the last game of their three-game series against the Detroit Tigers in Comerica Park, MI, on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 1:10 PM (EDT). At 63-45, Boston is now one match back in the AL East. The Red Sox have one of the most steady lineups in the league, averaging 4.92 runs per game and slugging .437 as a unit, which is second-best in the MLB. After finishing last season with the worst starting staff in baseball, Boston’s pitching rotation is about average this year, with a 4.21 team ERA, including a 3.60 mark from a good bullpen.
MLBSportsGrid

August 5 MLB Betting Guide: An NL East Matinee

Nationals -1.5 Total: 8.5 Over (-115) | Under (-105) Odds to Win World Series: Phillies +4500 | Nationals +50000. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals Prediction and Picks. Despite a tough matchup for Nola, facing a Nationals offense, the Phillies should provide run support for their Ace. Joe Ross has the...
MLBSportsGrid

MLB Betting Guide for August 6th: Will there be a pitchers’ duel in Philly?

Acceptance is a tough bridge to cross, but baseball fans have to start wrapping their heads around the MLB drawing to a close. We enter this weekend’s slate of action with only nine weekends of baseball action left in the 2021 season. This weekend’s series are highlighting by a critical NL East matchup, an equally important AL East matchup, and an intraleague game between the Milwaukee Brewers and San Francisco Giants, as both teams look to secure their footing atop the NL heap.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Cincinnati Reds 8/6/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Pittsburgh Pirates will play the second game of their four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds in Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH, on Friday, August 6, 2021, at 7:10 PM (EDT). After a 4-2 defeat to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, Pittsburgh is now at 41-67. The Pirates dropped three of their previous four matches and are currently dead last in the National League Central, sitting 23 1/2 games behind the Brewers in the first place.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Tampa Bay Rays vs Baltimore Orioles 8/6/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Tampa Bay Rays will meet the Baltimore Orioles at the Oriole Park At Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland on Friday, August 6, 2021, at 7:05 PM EDT. Tampa Bay has lost two of the three games against the Mariners in its previous series. The team managed to win the final meeting to a score of 4-3 and they attained a record of 65-44 in the league. The Rays are eight games above .500 on the road and they are leading the AL East standings by one game ahead of Boston.
NFLdailyfantasysportsrankings.com

DraftKings and FanDuel MLB Picks for Tuesday 8/3/21 - Main slate

Now’s your chance to get DFSR PRO, which will give you access to our MLB, NBA, PGA, NHL, and NFL optimizers and our new player lab! Get started for free by clickiang the button below. START YOUR FREE TRIAL NOW!. Pitchers. Today is an interesting day for cash games because...

Comments / 0

Community Policy