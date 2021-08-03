Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Australian graphite producer Magnis Energy gets about $15 mln funding for expansion

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Australia’s Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd said on Tuesday it secured A$20 million ($14.7 million) from two U.S.-based investors to fund its expansion in the lithium-ion battery industry.

Considered critical minerals, graphite and lithium are used in a wide range of applications, including electric vehicles’ batteries. The lithium-ion battery sector is benefiting from rising prices of the raw material amid robust demand.

Magnis said A$13 million of the funds would be invested into its majority-owned energy storage systems provider Imperium3 New York to assist with its potential listing on either the Nasdaq or the New York Stock Exchange.

Part of the investment, provided by Lind Partners and SBC Global Investment, would also be used to undertake work at the Nachu graphite project in Tanzania and the Townswille battery plant, it said. ($1 = 1.3587 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

157K+
Followers
190K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Storage#Energy Technologies#Lithium Ion Battery#Mln#Australian#Lind Partners#Sbc Global Investment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Australia
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

My Top Energy Stock to Buy in August

The global demand for energy is on the rise, and LNG will be a big part of the mix. Tellurian is on track to move forward with a multibillion-dollar export facility and has multibagger potential for investors willing to take on the risks. So far this year, the energy sector...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Westpac to sell Australian life insurance unit for $660 mln

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Australia’s second largest lender Westpac Banking Corp said on Monday it is selling its Australian life insurance business to Japan’s Dai-ichi Life Holdings for A$900 million ($660 million). ($1 = 1.3637 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Riya Sharma; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Economyq957.com

How sustainable are sovereign wealth funds?

LONDON (Reuters) – Risks don’t come much longer term than climate change, so you might expect sovereign wealth funds to be all over it, as investment giants with decades in their sights. Yet the world’s biggest SWFs are making only patchy progress in adapting investment plans to account for environmental,...
Real EstatePosted by
Reuters

Blackstone to buy Canada's WPT Industrial REIT for $1.86 billion

(Reuters) -Blackstone has agreed to buy WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust for about $1.86 billion, as it looks to capitalize on the e-commerce-driven boom in demand for logistics properties. The deal announced on Monday values Canada-based WPT Industrial, the owner of more than 100 logistics properties across 19 U.S....
Energy IndustryBBC

UK renewable energy: Major expansion confirmed on Humber

A wind turbine blade factory in Hull is to be doubled in size after the government confirmed it would provide financial support for the expansion. Siemens Gamesa said the £186m upgrade to its Alexandra Dock site, the UK's largest offshore wind manufacturing facility, would create 200 jobs. The scheme, first...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Cargill fiscal 2021 revenue rises to $134.4 billion

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Global commodities trader Cargill Inc reported a 17% rise in revenue in fiscal year 2021 on Monday, the latest company to benefit from high prices for agricultural goods. Privately held Cargill halted public reporting of most of its quarterly and annual financial data last year. It said...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Saudi Aramco scouting for more deals to offer to investors

DUBAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) is scouting for other potential deals to offer to investors and unlock capital, Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Monday after the oil giant in June closed a $12.4 billion deal for its crude pipeline network. "We are looking at the potential...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Turkey's Trendyol raises $1.5 bln, valuing it at $16.5 billion

ISTANBUL, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Turkish e-commerce firm Trendyol, backed by Chinese internet giant Alibaba (9988.HK), said on Monday it had entered into agreements to raise $1.5 billion from a number of high-profile investors, valuing the company at $16.5 billion. Trendyol, one of Turkey's best known e-commerce platforms, has drawn...
Economymining.com

New EV battery designs unlikely to dampen metals demand, miners say

Mining companies say they do not fear a plan by China’s CATL to make an electric vehicle (EV) battery without lithium or other key metals because the new design will have a limited range and more-powerful rival battery technologies will gobble up minerals supply in coming years. The industry’s confidence...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Battery Electrolytes Market To Reach $4.2 Billion By 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Battery Electrolytes - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why the Nasdaq's Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks Just Charged Up

The Nasdaq moved lower on Friday morning, going against the overall market grain. Hydrogen fuel cell stocks did well, though. Two key players are Ballard Power Systems and Plug Power. The stock market was generally up on Friday, but the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) didn't get to join in the fun....
Worldthepaypers.com

BRZ and Solana announce USD 20 mln fund for crypto projects in Brazil

The stable coin BRZ (a cryptocurrency backed by the Brazilian real) and the blockchain Solana Foundation have announced a USD 20 million fund to finance crypto projects in Brazil. The fund will prioritise early-stage projects for the development of solutions in Solana’s blockchain in Brazil with potential for integration to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy