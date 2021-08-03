Cancel
Cardinals Re-Sign 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year DT Corey Peters

By Alex Weiner
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 5 days ago

Veteran nose tackle Corey Peters has re-signed with the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced Monday.

Peters agreed to a one-year deal. The 11-year NFL lineman spent the past five seasons with the Cardinals after signing as a free agent in 2015. He has started 66 games since then, including all 16 in 2019.

Last year, Peters' season ended with a knee injury he sustained in Week 10 against the Buffalo Bills. He had two sacks and four quarterback hits prior to the injury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W6iJZ_0bFno6lj00
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

In December, he said that he would love to be a Cardinal for the rest of his career, and in July, Peters told AllCardinals that he was ahead of schedule in rehabbing his knee and looking forward to playing in 2021.

Peters was working out for the Cardinals Monday, and head coach Kliff Kingsbury mentioned after practice that the tackle looked healthy.

Aside from being a consistent presence on the defensive line, Peters has been an admirable member of the community throughout his time with the Cardinals.

He was the Walter Payton Man of the Year for his team last season for the second time in his career (2011). The veteran hosted multiple donation drives to help local families gain school supplies and food for the holidays. He also transitioned his organization, the "Peters Education Enrichment Program," during the pandemic to accommodate for remote learning. He organized virtual book clubs.

"The biggest thing for me is just seeing kids grow through some of our programming," Peters said in December. "Having them come up to me in a community sometimes and really talk about things that they've learned or things that they've improved upon, that always makes me feel fulfilled."

He was also a captain three times with Arizona, a player whom the Cardinals feel is a strong locker-room presence.

On the field, he will add depth to a defensive line with many of the same players as last season, albeit with one big addition: J.J. Watt. The Cardinals also announced that Peters will continue to wear the No. 98.

