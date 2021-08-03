Poll: $15B in gift cards, store credits just sitting in Americans’ wallets

It's a regular part of your financial bookkeeping—balancing your checkbook to keep tabs on your checking account balance as well as actively refreshing your bank apps to monitor your high-yield savings account. These days, practicing smart money-saving tips not only offers peace of mind for the future but is also an act of financial responsibility. However, do you where you should be saving your dollars? More specifically, do you know how much you should keep in your checking account versus your savings account?