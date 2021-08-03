Cancel
Poll: $15B in gift cards, store credits just sitting in Americans’ wallets

Cover picture for the articleDo you get gift cards, vouchers or store credits and store them somewhere, then forget to use them?. If so, you’re in good company. According to a new Bankrate.com poll, more than half of U.S. adults (51%) do exactly that, leaving around $15.3 billion in value on the table nationwide — which adds up to approximately an average, per-person value of $116. The good news: That figure is down from $167 in January 2020.

