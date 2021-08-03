Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buckhannon, WV

Shoe Sensation supports local schools

By Aug 2, 2021
The Recorddelta
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUCKHANNON — Three local school counselors were able to gather useful supplies for their students Sunday afternoon thanks to Shoe Sensation of Buckhannon and local donors. The trio happily met at the Shoe Sensation to be presented with donations for their “Comfort Closets” that will benefit local students in the upcoming school year. Tennerton Elementary School Counselor Suzanne Bohman, Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School Counselor Shauna Jones, and Buckhannon-Upshur High School Counselor Anthony McDaniels were all present to receive the generous donations that will help students in Upshur County without all the red tape.

therecorddelta.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tennerton, WV
City
Buckhannon, WV
Buckhannon, WV
Education
Upshur County, WV
Society
Buckhannon, WV
Society
Upshur County, WV
Education
County
Upshur County, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Counselors#School Supplies#Shoes#Charity#Upshur County Schools#The Comfort Closets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.N. sounds 'deafening' warning on climate change

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The United Nations panel on climate change told the world on Monday that global warming was dangerously close to being out of control – and that humans were "unequivocally" to blame. Already, greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere are high enough to guarantee climate disruption for...
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns

A top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned Sunday, saying in a statement that the last two years have been “emotionally and mentally trying.”. The resignation of Melissa DeRosa comes as Cuomo faces calls to step down after New York’s attorney general released a report alleging Cuomo sexually harassed nearly a dozen women and violated state and federal laws.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press on, take another Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban on Monday took control of another provincial capital in Afghanistan, an official said. The city’s fall was the latest in a weekslong, relentless Taliban offensive as American and NATO forces finalize their pullout from the war-torn country. The militants have ramped up their push...
CelebritiesABC News

'Modern Family' medicine: Bowen, sister help injured woman

MOAB, Utah -- A woman who fainted and hit her head on a rock after stopping to rest in Utah's Arches National Park woke up to hear a familiar voice and wondered if she might be watching television. Minnie John of Oradell, New Jersey, then questioned whether she might know...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

(CNN) — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals -- and more medals overall -- than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy