Shoe Sensation supports local schools

BUCKHANNON — Three local school counselors were able to gather useful supplies for their students Sunday afternoon thanks to Shoe Sensation of Buckhannon and local donors. The trio happily met at the Shoe Sensation to be presented with donations for their “Comfort Closets” that will benefit local students in the upcoming school year. Tennerton Elementary School Counselor Suzanne Bohman, Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School Counselor Shauna Jones, and Buckhannon-Upshur High School Counselor Anthony McDaniels were all present to receive the generous donations that will help students in Upshur County without all the red tape.