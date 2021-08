The Warriors decided to go with the highest ceiling prospects available in the 2021 NBA Draft, selecting Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody in the first round Thursday night. For a team that has NBA championship aspirations, the two prospects are quite raw and will only be 19 years old during this upcoming 2021-22 NBA season. It will be hard to project any type of meaningful contribution from either player this year, so the Warriors will have to use the only resources at their disposal to add some veteran pieces that are ready to produce now for a title contender.