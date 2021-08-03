KRTV signal outage affecting some viewers

KRTV is currently experiencing transmission issues resulting in loss of signal for Dish Network and antenna (over-the-air) viewers.

The outage is not affecting people who watch us on cable or on DirecTV.

Our engineering team is working to fix the issue; there is no word at this point on how long it will take to resolve.

We apologize for the inconvenience.



(UPDATE) The issue was resolved at about 1:30 a.m., and KRTV is back on the air on all systems.