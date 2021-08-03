KRTV signal outage affecting some viewers
KRTV is currently experiencing transmission issues resulting in loss of signal for Dish Network and antenna (over-the-air) viewers.
The outage is not affecting people who watch us on cable or on DirecTV.
Our engineering team is working to fix the issue; there is no word at this point on how long it will take to resolve.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
(UPDATE) The issue was resolved at about 1:30 a.m., and KRTV is back on the air on all systems.
