Despite scoring eight runs on five hits last night, the Tides were blown out by the Stripers. Knuckleballer Mickey Jannis gave up nine runs (seven earned) over the course of 3.2 innings to raise his ERA to 5.02. Then Tyler Joyner allowed six runs in an inning of work, and Fernando Abad allowed two runs in 2.1 innings. Cody Carroll, acquired from the Yankees in the Zach Britton trade, was the only Tides pitcher to not allow a run.