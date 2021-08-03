Knicks re-sign Derrick Rose to three-year, $43 million deal

New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose. POOL PHOTOS-USA TODAY Sports

Knicks combo guard Derrick Rose will return to Madison Square Garden on a three-year, $43M contract, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Rose, 32, is set to re-join New York after a successful 2020-21 season with the club. The Knicks pried Rose away from the Pistons early in the year, and Rose quickly ascended the ranks within the team’s guard rotation, playing major minutes for a playoff-bound New York team, led by Rose’s former coach with the Bulls and Timberwolves, Tom Thibodeau.

After the trade, Rose suited up for 35 regular season contests with New York, averaging 14.9 PPG, 4.2 APG, 2.9 RPG and 0.9 SPG in 26.8 MPG for the team. The 6’2″ vet connected on 48.7% of his field goal attempts, including a solid 41.1% on 2.6 three-point attempts a night, while nailing 88.3% of his free-throws.

Rose elevated his play in the Knicks’ first-round playoff series against the Hawks, eventually stepping into the starting lineup for the team’s final three games of the series. He averaged 19.4 PPG, 5.0 APG, and 4.0 RPG across 35.0 MPG.

Rose, a three-time All-Star and the 2011 MVP before his career trajectory was permanently altered by a series of severe knee injuries, was first traded to the Knicks from the Bulls ahead of the 2016-17 season. He then played for the Cavaliers and Timberwolves before inking a two-year contract with the Pistons in 2019.

The retention of Rose, in addition to the expected signings of Evan Fournier, Alec Burks, and Nerlens Noel may take the Knicks out of the running for any further big free agent additions this summer.