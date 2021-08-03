Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Savannah, GA

Savannah nonprofit falls victim again to catalytic converter theft

By Jarred Cruz
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fP5Rp_0bFnmp2F00

SAVANNAH, Ga. — For the second time in two months, Employability has fallen victim to theft as catalytic converters have been stolen from its nonprofit vans.

Employability helps prepare people with Intellectual and Developmental disabilities for employment, and they rely on these vans to transport the people they serve.

Last month, 15 catalytic converters were stolen.

"At 6:30 a.m. drivers come in. They're pretty far right now where they're parking, and I could still hear from this building when the van started rumbling. I knew exactly what it was. He didn't even have to call me", said Michal Calonita, Director of Facilities and Transportation at Employability.

Over the weekend five more catalytic converters were removed.

“It seems to be a nationwide problem with the catalytic converters. There are precious metals that filter your exhaust, with the rise in the cost of these metals someone just grabs it and goes and it sells it,” said Calonita.

To prevent its vehicles from being targeted, members moved them to a visible location on Seawright and Eisenhower Drive, but thieves struck again.

“A couple of the vans are the same vans that were already stolen, so now we’re replacing the catalytic converter that we already replaced,” said Calonita.

CEO and President of Employability, Brendan Ferrara says that he was shocked and that the organizations will see delays.

"My heart sank for the second time in two months. In this case, we were unable to pick certain participants up. So, there is going to be a time period where we are not going to be able to serve them.

As the organization continues to try to repair the vans lost, they're now seeing additional costs.

"With five more vehicles being hit and the four wheelchair vans, we're probably talking about adding another $5,000 or $6,000 to the cost on top of what we had before", said Ferrera.

Comments / 0

CNN

CNN

602K+
Followers
90K+
Post
502M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Cars
Savannah, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Cars
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catalytic Converters#Vans#Employability
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Mobile, ALPosted by
CNN

Good Samaritan stops robbery at Mobile bank

MOBILE, Al. (WALA)-- It was a scary moment Friday afternoon after a man walked into a mobile bank with a knife demanding money. But it was the efforts of a good Samaritan that prevented him from getting away. "He mumbled something again. Then he said really clearly, I have a...
Harris County, TXPosted by
CNN

Innocent bystander shot outside NW Harris County Kroger

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Gunfire from a nearby domestic dispute wounded an innocent driver overnight outside a northwest Harris County grocery store. It happened around midnight at a Kroger in the 9100 block of West Sam Houston Tollway and West Road. The victim was inside a vehicle in the...
AnimalsPosted by
CNN

Tiger kills woman working at Chilean safari park

A young woman working at a Chilean safari park died on Friday after a tiger attacked her, police said. The woman, who has not been identified by police, was among staff cleaning and performing maintenance work in the big cats' enclosure at a safari park in the city of Rancagua, 90 kilometers (60 miles) south of the capital Santiago.
Placer County, CAPosted by
CNN

Residents in part of Northern California warned to stay indoors due to smoke from massive wildfires as authorities search for 8 people unaccounted for

(CNN) — Officials in Northern California are warning residents to stay indoors due to widespread hazardous air quality from the thick smoke produced by wildfires raging across the region. The Placer County Public Health and the Placer County Air Pollution Control District issued an air quality advisory Thursday, forecasting hazardous...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
CNN

They got a second chance at love in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean

(CNN) — When Jeannette Saquet boarded the Queen Mary 2 ocean liner in January 2017, she was 71, and excited for a new adventure. Saquet had been divorced and single for a number of years. She enjoyed working for herself, and the freedom it afforded her to travel the world. She also loved throwing dinner parties and socializing with friends, as well as enjoying special moments with her children and grandchildren back home in Michigan.
LifestylePosted by
CNN

What the unruly Frontier Airlines passenger reveals

Jay Parini, a poet and novelist, teaches at Middlebury College. His most recent book is "Borges and Me," a memoir of his travels in the highlands of Scotland with Argentine writer Jorge Luis Borges in 1971. The views expressed in this commentary belong to the author. View more opinions at CNN.

Comments / 0

Community Policy