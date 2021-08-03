How to Shop for the Perfect Bar Cart, According to a Sommelier

Anyone that has ever had a thick, sweet syrup-like taste of balsamic vinegar probably knows there's no going back to the thinner, more vinegary versions. But figuring out how to make sure you're buying something that will taste just as good can be tricky. Thankfully, understanding what balsamic vinegar is, how it is made, and what to look for can making buying a lot easier. Balsamic vinegar is made from leftover grapes from the process of making wine, which is reduced and barreled for aging, according to Giada De Laurentiis (via Giadzy). There are three main categories of balsamic vinegar to choose from — traditional, condiment-grade and commercial-grade.