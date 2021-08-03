Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Comedian Kathy Griffin Has Cancer

By CJ
Posted by 
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F8FGi_0bFnmbvJ00
Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Comedian Kathy Griffin, known for her raunchy styled comedy and vocal opposition to the Republican party, announced Monday she has lung cancer.

I’ve got to tell you guys something. I have cancer. I’m about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed. -Kathy Griffin to fans on social media

Griffin, 60, announced to fans on social media that she will be having half of her left lung removed. Despite having never smoked in her life, the entertainer has stage one lung cancer that doctors believe to be contained to only the left lung.

Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked!. The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung. Kathy Griffin to fans on social media

The Emmy and Grammy winner told Juju Chang of ABC’s Nightline, recorded last week and scheduled to air Monday night, that she was in shock after hearing the news.

I was definitely in shock. I’m still a little bit in shock. Not a denial, but once a day I’ll turn to, like, nobody next to me and go, can you believe this s–t? Is this a bitch or what?-Kathy Griffin in an interview with ABC

Doctors told the “Suddenly Susan” comedian that the partial removal of the left lung should not affect her breathing.

Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing. -Kathy Griffin to fans on social media

Griffin reminded fans that she has been fully vaccinated for COVID and not having been vaccinated would have been even more serious.

Click here to view photo gallery

Comments / 0

99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Stiller
Person
Sarah Silverman
Person
Kathy Griffin
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Juju Chang
Person
Mark Hamill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#The Republican Party#Nightline#Abc Doctors#Covid#Kathygriffin#Department Of Justice#Ejeancarroll
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Michelle Obama Celebrates Barack’s 60th Birthday With Heartwarming Tribute & Photo

Barack Obama turns 60 on August 4, and his wife, Michelle Obama, sent him the sweetest birthday message on social media for the occasion. Michelle Obama has nothing but love for her husband, Barack Obama, and she let him know it with a special tribute for his 60th birthday. The former First Lady took to Twitter to post a loving message to Barack, who she’s been married to for more than 28 years. “Of all of your accomplishments, I know that being a present, loving father to our girls tops them all,” she wrote. “Thank you for never letting the weight of the world get in the way of being a wonderful husband and father. Happy 60th birthday.”
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Cuomo’s ex, Sandra Lee, cozies up to new boyfriend in St. Tropez

Her old beau may be getting roasted this week, but that hasn’t stopped Sandra Lee from cooking up a new romance. The former chef and author is dating hunky Algerian interfaith leader, writer and producer Ben Youcef — her first romance since her split with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Page Six can exclusively reveal.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Oliver Hudson shares emotional post as famous family show support

Oliver Hudson has an adoring family around him and has enjoyed an exciting career as an actor. Goldie Hawn's son is renowned for his sense of humour and fun social media posts, but last week he reflected on his childhood alongside an emotional message. The dad-of-three posted a picture of...
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Anchor Leaving, Reveals Exit During Live Broadcast

Good Morning America anchor Dan Harris is leaving the news program. Harris made the announcement on the series on Sunday morning, telling his co-hosts and viewers that he would be leaving in two months. According to Deadline, Harris' departure from Good Morning America comes over two decades after he joined the team at ABC News.
Burbank, CATMZ.com

Former Child Star Jane Withers Dead at 95

Jane Withers -- one of the most famous child stars in Hollywood's history -- has died. The legendary actress passed away Saturday in Burbank, CA ... surrounded by loved ones, this according to her daughter, Kendall Errair, who released a statement about her mother's death. A cause of death wasn't addressed.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Barack Obama's 60th birthday party sees celebrities come out to celebrate the former president

Celebrities came out in droves to Barack Obama’s scaled-back 60th birthday party celebration. The former president held a lavish party at his Martha’s Vineyard mansion on Saturday night and, despite reports that he significantly trimmed down the guest list as a result of rising coronavirus cases and the threat posed to large gatherings by the delta variant, several celebrities still made their way out to the Massachusetts property to celebrate with the former president and his family. While A-list attendees like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend avoided the paparazzi at the event, others managed to get snapped on their way in or out of the star-studded birthday affair.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Katie Couric sparks major conversation with heartbreaking video

Katie Couric has been actively using her platform as a prominent journalist to keep her fans and followers abreast of the rapidly changing developments in the country's COVID situation. She made a heartfelt plea to her followers to remain safe and get vaccinated through a heartbreaking video she shared on...
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
TV & VideosEssence

LeVar Burton Responds To Outrage Over 'Jeopardy!' Host News

According to reports, the show’s executive producer, Mike Richards, is in serious talks to replace Alex Trebek and fans of Burton aren't having it. During the final week of July, the former Reading Rainbow host Levar Burton, filled in as a guest host for Jeopardy!, the iconic game show. Even after overwhelming support from fans, on Wednesday (August 5) evening, it was announced that the show’s executive producer Mike Richards – not Burton – was in advanced negotiations with Sony Pictures Television to replace the late Alex Trebek.

Comments / 0

Community Policy