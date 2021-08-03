Comedian Kathy Griffin Has Cancer

Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Comedian Kathy Griffin, known for her raunchy styled comedy and vocal opposition to the Republican party, announced Monday she has lung cancer.

I’ve got to tell you guys something. I have cancer. I’m about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed. -Kathy Griffin to fans on social media

Griffin, 60, announced to fans on social media that she will be having half of her left lung removed. Despite having never smoked in her life, the entertainer has stage one lung cancer that doctors believe to be contained to only the left lung.

Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked!. The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung. Kathy Griffin to fans on social media

The Emmy and Grammy winner told Juju Chang of ABC’s Nightline, recorded last week and scheduled to air Monday night, that she was in shock after hearing the news.

I was definitely in shock. I’m still a little bit in shock. Not a denial, but once a day I’ll turn to, like, nobody next to me and go, can you believe this s–t? Is this a bitch or what?-Kathy Griffin in an interview with ABC

Doctors told the “Suddenly Susan” comedian that the partial removal of the left lung should not affect her breathing.

Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing. -Kathy Griffin to fans on social media

Griffin reminded fans that she has been fully vaccinated for COVID and not having been vaccinated would have been even more serious.