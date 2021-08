With students returning to school in just a few short weeks, parents may feel anxiety about transitioning between summertime and back-to-school schedules. With the COVID-19 pandemic not quite over and cases starting to spike amongst the smaller children, stress and anxiety levels for parents and students may be high. Bullock County Schools will be returning on August 9, 2021. They have put together a document entitled, Return to Learn, on their website, bullockcounty.schoolinsites.com, under the link, Return to School 2021-2022.