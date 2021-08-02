Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Lakers news: Alex Caruso joins Bulls on four-year deal

By Sanjesh Singh
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HhdxN_0bFnmToN00

The Los Angeles Lakers are losing one of its best free agents entering the market this summer.

After spending four seasons with the Lakers, guard Alex Caruso is leaving for a new chapter in his life.

It was reported Caruso would meet with several teams to decide his future in the league, but the Lakers were in a difficult position as many other teams could simply offer him more money.

Caruso has developed from the ranks in L.A. as an undrafted player vying for minutes in the Summer League, then G League and gradually evolved to be a trusted closer in many scenarios.

However, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Caruso is headed to the Chicago Bulls on a long-term deal:

Caruso is coming off a contract that saw him earn $5.5 million over two years with L.A., so signing this deal with Chicago is definitely a nice increase in salary for a player who never stops hustling on the court.

The Lakers are losing one of the best defensive guards in the league who shot 40.1 percent from deep, albeit on low volume.

Los Angeles will need to find another guard to replace Caruso’s spot on the roster.

Gallery

Lakers photos: Best of Alex Caruso's 2020-21 season

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39jaTk_0bFnmToN00

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

26K+
Followers
56K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Alex Caruso
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#The Los Angeles Lakers#G League#Espn#The Chicago Bulls#Wasserman#Wojespn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
NFL
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAourcommunitynow.com

Chicago Bulls Veteran Reacts to Being Traded for Lonzo Ball

Arturas Karnisovas may be a mad man by definition, but there’s definitely no longer a question about his commitment to improving the Chicago Bulls moving forward. After acquiring All-Star big man Nikola Vucevic at the trade deadline, he acquired another All-Star in DeMar DeRozan and a young stud point guard in Lonzo Ball in seemingly one fell swoop.
NFLthefocus.news

Who is Alex Caruso's gf? Meet stunning Instagram model Mia Amabile

Alex Caruso has an interesting few months ahead of him as he enters free agency. Russell Westbrook’s arrival in LA could signal the end of Caruso’s time in the purple and gold, however, that remains to be seen. In the meantime, he has been keeping himself occupied with a new girlfriend. Meet Alex Caruso’s new gf, Mia Amabile.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Gets His Teammates Paid Very Well: Alex Caruso Becomes His Latest Teammate To Secure The Big Bag

No one can understate what playing with an all-time great can do for a player's career in the NBA. During 2020's 'The Last Dance' documentary, we saw players like Steve Kerr and Bill Cartwright explain how playing with Michael Jordan in the Chicago Bulls helped boost their career stock greatly, and secure their legacy in the upper echelon of basketball history. Whereas, the young Lakers core from 2014 to 2016 got the chance to learn and grow under the learning tree of Kobe Bryant, and many of them have gone on to find great success in the league. Players like Julius Randle, D'Angelo Russell, and Jordan Clarkson became very successful in the league thanks to their stint playing with Kobe.
NBAsilverscreenandroll.com

Lakers considered salary dumping Marc Gasol in trade with Timberwolves

The Lakers completed the majority of their free agency work inside a roughly 24-hour window between Monday and Tuesday. While it was a quick use of their time, it also made for a busy opening day, one during which many options were surely discussed. One of the primary talking points...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kyle Kuzma reacts to Alex Caruso leaving LeBron James, Lakers

Kyle Kuzma, who was recently traded to the Washington Wizards in the Russell Westbrook deal, couldn’t be any happier for his brother and former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Alex Caruso after the crafty guard got paid. Caruso is leaving the Lakers after he agreed to a four-year, $37 million deal...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 bold predictions for Alex Caruso in his first season with the Chicago Bulls

Alex Caruso has signed a four-year, $37 million contract with the Chicago Bulls. This sent shockwaves to the Los Angeles Lakers fans who thought the guard was going nowhere. After all, Caruso was an intrinsic part of the Purple and Gold’s 2020 title run. Now, Caruso is set to don the Bulls jersey and join forces with All-Stars Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, as well as new signee Lonzo Ball.
NBABleacher Report

Lakers News: Latest Buzz on Andre Iguodala, Alex Caruso and Marc Gasol

The Los Angeles Lakers have remained busy this offseason, signing veterans and loading up for another run at their 18th Larry O'Brien trophy. But in the process, they had to let one contributor to their last title walk and potentially alienated another big-name player. That's all while still courting a...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Alex Caruso pens heartfelt goodbye to Lakers fans

Alex Caruso’s stint with the Los Angeles Lakers is over, and he tweeted an emotional thank you to fans of the Purple and Gold. Caruso is an inspirational Horatio Alger tale, as he came into the NBA undrafted. He started out with the Lakers’ G League team, the South Bay Lakers, and was first called up to the big league team during the 2017-18 season.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Los Angeles Lakers Didn't Want To Re-Sign Alex Caruso, Says NBA Insider

Alex Caruso is no longer a Laker. The fan-favorite guard cashed in on his value and signed a 4-year $37 million contract with the Chicago Bulls. Lakers fans are naturally very upset, as Caruso had become a popular figure for the franchise. Caruso leaving marks the fourth departure from the Lakers franchise after Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Montrezl Harrell. Caruso brought a defensive strength to the Lakers, something that they would need next season. Currently, fans are trying to understand why the Lakers wouldn't try to keep Caruso, especially given how well he has played for them over recent seasons.
NBABleacher Report

Lakers News: Latest on DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso Rumors and More

NBA free agency is upon us. The market officially opens at 6 p.m. ET on Monday, but it's already close enough to send the rumor mill into overdrive. Would you believe me if I told you the Los Angeles Lakers were involved in a lot of that buzz? Of course not. The Lakers are perpetual news-makers, and that's as true now as ever, as they look to construct a championship-level supporting cast around LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.
NBABleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Pursuit of Kendrick Nunn, Alex Caruso and More

We're only a couple of days in the NBA free-agency negotiation period, and the Los Angeles Lakers have already made a plethora of moves. Along with the trade for Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles has reportedly agreed to bring back Talen-Horton Tucker and Marc Gasol while adding Dwight Howard, Carmelo Anthony, Kendrick Nunn, Malik Monk, Kent Bazemore and Wayne Ellington.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers passed on opportunity to re-sign Alex Caruso to team-friendly deal

According to a report, the Los Angeles Lakers declined the opportunity to re-sign Alex Caruso on a team-friendly deal. “I think the Lakers looked at Alex Caruso and said, ‘We’re happy for you, we really appreciate everything you’ve done, we wish we could keep you, but, you know’…he was willing to go back there at three years and $30 million Brian [Windhorst],” said NBA insider Ramona Shelburne during a recent podcast appearance. “He actually gave them that option, even at the end. It’s less than what he signed for in Chicago. But even that was more than they were willing to pay. … That was as far as they were willing to go. They looked at Caruso and said, ‘We can go to $7 million a year, but above that it gets too cost-prohibitive.’”

Comments / 0

Community Policy