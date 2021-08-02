Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tyler Biadasz, Terence Steele 'more confident' in second season on Cowboys OL

By Todd Brock
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NeIxZ_0bFnmR2v00

One was a fourth-round draft pick selected with an eye toward replacing a franchise legend. The other was passed over by 32 teams for seven entire rounds, added after the fact for emergency offensive line depth.

Now entering their second year, both Tyler Biadasz and Terence Steele have arrived at the same place: more confident in their abilities and more comfortable in an offense that they both contributed heavily to after being thrown to the proverbial wolves as rookies.

Biadasz, the center from Wisconsin, was drafted by Dallas just one month after the retirement of five-time Pro Bowler Travis Frederick. He stepped in for the injured Joe Looney during Week 4’s loss to Cleveland and was starting by Week 5. After four consecutive and impressive starts, Biadasz was sidelined with a hamstring injury suffered during pregame warmups in Week 9. He returned to play just a handful of snaps over the Cowboys’ final four games.

Looney wasn’t re-signed in the offseason, all but handing the center job to the 23-year-old Biadasz, who says his fellow Badger alum helped him navigate that first year of ups and downs.

“He reached out to me prior to the draft and then after the draft, too,” Biadasz told reporters of the retired Frederick. “I got to meet him, and we talked on the phone a couple times, just about recovery or about position work or whatever. He gave great tips and everything from that perspective.”

Now going through a face-to-face offseason and training camp for the first time, the 2019 All-American and Rimington Trophy winner for the nation’s best collegiate center is getting an ever better feel for the Cowboys offense.

“It definitely would have been helpful for last year, prior to the season, to have OTAs and everything like that,” Biadasz says. He says he’s feeling “a lot more comfortable” heading into 2021: “More certain, more confident, definitely know the system a lot more.”

By contrast, Steele had to claw his way onto the 2020 roster after coming out of Texas Tech. The 6-foot-6-inch tackle proved invaluable, though, as injuries decimated the Cowboys offensive line before the season even started. Starting in place of La’el Collins, the undrafted rookie played 100% of the offensive snaps in the season opener and went on to log over 84% of the team’s snaps over the course of the season, the fourth-most of any Cowboys offensive player.

“You can’t really think too much about it,” Steele said Sunday of his sudden introduction to NFL action that included 14 starts. “You’ve just got to go out there and do what you’re supposed to do.”

It was a season-long baptism by fire, and the 24-year-old seemed in over his head a few times; guard Zack Martin slid over to replace him on more than one occasion.

But now with the benefit of a full offseason of work, Steele also feels far more prepared for whatever workload comes his way this year.

“The game’s slowing down mentally,” he explained. “And then physically, I shed about 10, 15 pounds since last season. Been working on my core, been working on my lower body, my legs, my feet. The feet are a big part of everything, so I’ve been working on that.”

Now with veterans Collins, Martin, and Tyron Smith expected to be fully healthy, Steele is expected to return to a fill-in role. But he’ll no doubt be ready if and when he’s pressed into service again.

“I just try to outwork everyone. That’s my motto,” Steele said. “That’s [been] my motto since I came out of high school. Outwork everyone, and it takes care of itself.”

Between blocking for running back Ezekiel Elliott and protecting quarterback Dak Prescott, the Cowboys offensive line figures to be key to the team’s success in 2021. With Biadasz returning to his starting center spot and Steele now a seasoned depth player with 16 games of NFL experience, the team has to feel better about its youngsters up front after getting more than they expected out of them as the new kids.

List

List

Gallery

Dallas Cowboys player ratings for 'Madden NFL 22'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OetkH_0bFnmR2v00

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

26K+
Followers
56K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Travis Frederick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Cowboys Ol#All American#Rimington Trophy#Texas Tech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLinsidethestar.com

Connor Williams Taking Reps at Center, Should Tyler Biadasz be Worried?

Throughout the offseason for the Cowboys, starting Guard Connor Williams has been getting some looks at center. What does this mean for projected starter Tyler Biadasz and could a change be brewing at the position for 2021?. Williams saw reps at center during the spring practices and again during these...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Two former Seahawks now facing felony charges

Last week two former Seahawks were involved in off-the-field legal issues. Frank Clark was charged from a March incident involving a weapons violation. Barkevious Mingo with a child sex offense accusation. Fortunately for the Seahawks neither player has been a part of the organization for at least a couple of...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

NFL Player Arrested and Cut By Team After Disturbing Accusations Surface

The Atlanta Falcons removed veteran linebacker Barkevious Mingo from its lineup over the weekend after he was arrested in a Dallas, Texas, suburb. Mingo was charged with indecency with a child - sexual contact and turned himself into the Arlington police on Thursday, July 8. The incident allegedly happened in 2019 but it didn't come to the attention of authorities until January 2021.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Comment On Playing Tom Brady

The first game of the NFL’s 2021 regular season should be a great one. The 2021 NFL regular season will open with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys. The Buccaneers are coming off a championship season in Year 1 of the Tom Brady era....
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Surprising Admission

The 1990s Dallas Cowboys are one of the greatest teams in NFL history, but they could have been even greater if not for the tumultuous relationship between owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson. The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Johnson – and one more in the 1990s...
NFLNew York Post

Stephen Jones admits Cowboys made a costly Dak Prescott mistake

The Cowboys know they made a mistake with Dak Prescott. After suffering a compound fracture on his right ankle in Week 5, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott still locked up a four-year, $160 million deal in the offseason. The only regret the Cowboys have, according to CEO and director of player personnel Stephen Jones, is that they couldn’t lock up Prescott sooner.
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.
NFLCBS Sports

Tom Brady lashes out at 'ignorant' NFL players and here's what set off the Buccaneers quarterback

It's not often you hear Tom Brady lash out at every player in the NFL, but that's exactly what he did on Thursday. The Buccaneers quarterback referred to NFL players as "ignorant" and it seems the thing that set him off was the release of Forbes' annual list of the NFL's most valuable franchises. Brady seemed to be especially irritated by the fact that the salary cap went down this year even though the NFL's 32 teams actually increased in value by an average of 14% (The overall increase was slightly surprising, but only because the NFL lost billions due to the pandemic).
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The Philadelphia Eagles just signed the freakiest DB in the NFL

Before there was Jeremy Chinn, Kyle Dugger, and even the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Isaiah Simmons, there was Obi Melifonwu; the original height-weight-speed hybrid defensive back with Olympics-esque athleticism but no traditional NFL position. Initially drafted with the 56th overall pick by the Oakland Raiders, Melifonwu...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Ezekiel Elliott & His Girlfriend Stay Out of the Public Limelight

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has had a sensational start to his career in the NFL. At just 26, the former Ohio State University star is already a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro back. With three 1,000-yard seasons and another 1,900 receiving yards over his five seasons under his belt, he’s established himself as one of the premier running backs in the NFL.
NFLNOLA.com

Saints QB Jameis Winston 'devastated' after hearing Michael Thomas' surgery news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston didn't hide his feelings Saturday as they pertained to star receiver Michael Thomas. Thomas — who would have been a main target for both Winston and quarterback Taysom Hill during their battle for the starting spot — needed ankle surgery in June and could very well be out for a lengthy amount of time as he recovers.
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NFLchatsports.com

Dallas Cowboys Trade Rumors Mailbag On Tony Pollard, Jabrill Peppers, Ezekiel Elliott & Amari Cooper

Dallas Cowboys trade rumors are in mailbag form today! Could the Cowboys trade away players like Tony Pollard, Ezekiel Elliott and even Amari Cooper within the next year? Or could they target Jabrill Peppers? Cowboys Report host Tom Downey answers those questions and ones on key players at Cowboys training camp like Micah Parsons, Kelvin Joseph, Nahshon Wright, Damontae Kazee and Donovan Wilson. Subscribe to Chat Sports not just for NFL videos but for the ENTIRE 2021 NBA Draft LIVE: @Chat Sports NOTE: this was filmed BEFORE the reports of the Cowboys planning to sign Malik Hooker.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike Vrabel Booted Titans Rookie Player From Practice

A day after the Carolina Panthers released safety J.T. Ibe for a brutal hit on wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, the Tennessee Titans found themselves in a similar situation at their own training camp. Mike Vrabel decided to remove one of his rookies from practice on Wednesday. After rookie safety Brady...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Release Quarterback Following Veteran Signing

The Titans reshaped their quarterback room on Thursday when they signed former USC star and veteran quarterback Matt Barkley. That has since resulted in one quarterback getting the boot. Tennessee has released former Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer, according to Ari Meirov of PFF. Barkley, meanwhile, joins a Titans quarterback...
NFLFanSided

Cowboys get bad news on Dak Prescott’s shoulder injury

Some rough news has come in for the Dallas Cowboys, as Mike McCarthy said Dak Prescott took a step back with his shoulder injury and he’ll miss the first preseason game of the year. Just when Dallas Cowboys fans thought they could be fired up about Dak Prescott’s return from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy