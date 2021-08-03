Cancel
Wellsville, NY

Dance performance Sunday at the Fassett GreenSpace

Wellsville Daily Reporter
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWELLSVILLE — This Sunday, Aug. 8, The Fassett GreenSpace is hosting a dance performance from 1-1:15 p.m. Throughout the summer, Wellsville’s Art for Rural America and Kate Martelle have been working together to create a site specific performance for the garden. The Fassett GreenSpace, Wellsville’s newest public garden located at 55 North Main Street in the village, is the inspiration and the stage for the dance performance.

