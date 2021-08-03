Cancel
Houston, TX

City of Houston requiring employees to wear masks starting on Wednesday

By FOX 26 Staff
fox26houston.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON - The City of Houston says employees will now be required to wear a mask starting on Wednesday, according to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. In a memo that was sent to city employees on Monday, Turner said, "all city employees able to medically tolerate a face-covering shall wear a face covering that fully covers the individual’s nose and mouth upon entering the city premises and while on city premises in an area where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain."

