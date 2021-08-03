Cancel
Mother and Daughter Entrepreneurs Build an Under the Radar Houston Fashion Haven — Inside Katia

By Bradyn Robertson
papercitymag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dynamic mother-daughter duo of Katie Lucia and Denise Lucia is behind Katia. (Photo by Will Hardin) St. Tropez, St. Barths, Aspen — these destinations come to mind when you step into Kátia, a boho-chic Houston boutique that specializes in personalized styling. This somewhat under-the-radar, mom-and-daughter-owned shop sells resort-ready clothing designed to be elegant and trendy, but also comfy and ready-to-move.

