Paramus, NJ

Iconic New Jersey restaurant closes, a victim of the pandemic

By Bill Doyle
94.3 The Point
 4 days ago
A popular North Jersey landmark, the Fireplace Restaurant in Paramus, has closed after 65 years due to the losses it incurred during the pandemic. In an Instagram post, the owners of the Fireplace said, “Over the past months, we have had an increasingly difficult time covering the costs of running our restaurant. We would like to say thank you to all of our loyal patrons who have supported us during our 65 years. It has been an honor serving you.”

94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Related
Ocean County, NJPosted by
94.3 The Point

Yummy! The Best Tea Shops in Ocean County, New Jersey

Grab a cup and enjoy a delicious and relaxing cup of tea with us! Yes, we are talking "tea" and the BEST tea shops here in Ocean County..... We are gathering our data from Yelp and their listing of the best tea shops in Ocean County based on reviews through their website. We selected the TOP 5 from Yelp, but welcome any additional tea shops you want to add to our list. If you know a great tea shop in Ocean County that's not on our list, please add it in the comments section below the photo gallery....
Public HealthPosted by
94.3 The Point

All New Jersey counties now covered by CDC mask recommendation

TRENTON – All of New Jersey is now covered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s suggestion to wear masks in indoor public places. Warren County is now deemed to have substantial transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19 as of the update posted Friday, which reflects data through Thursday. It had been the only county not to be covered by the recommendation, which applies in counties with high or substantial transmission.
LifestylePosted by
94.3 The Point

Is This Really The Top New Jersey Outdoor Summer Attraction?

Sometimes you read something about New Jersey and you wonder how anyone who has visited the Garden State could come up with the conclusion they did. I just read an article about the "top outdoor attraction this summer in each state" and the choice for New Jersey will have Shore residents tripping over our collective jaws.
Brick, NJPosted by
94.3 The Point

Wow! Just Asking What Was This in Brick Township?

Let’s first tell you where this building is, in Brick Township. It’s located on Route 88 East on the way to Point Pleasant. I was recently driving through Brick Township when I past this location and just wondered “hmmm what was this at one time?” Because at one time this was a new vibrant business here in Ocean County.
Newark, NJPosted by
94.3 The Point

Short Hills, NJ mall ‘Karen’ — What’s happened to the women in viral video?

No charges have been filed following a viral video showing a woman's seeming meltdown inside the Victoria's Secret at the Mall at Short Hills in July. Ijeoma Ukenta, 38, of Newark, who is Black, claims a white woman followed her around the store, threatened her and took a swing at her on July 10. Ukenta recorded a video of the incident and posted it to YouTube but it is no longer visible.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
94.3 The Point

New Jersey peach season is in full swing

Nothing says summer like sinking your teeth into a sweet, juicy Jersey peach. New Jersey's peach season is in full swing with the Garden State ranking annually among the Top 5 states for peach production. Last year, New Jersey farmers produced 36 million pounds of peaches on 3,900 acres for...
Ocean County, NJPosted by
94.3 The Point

We Really Need Another Chick-fil-A in Ocean County, Where’s the Perfect Spot?

We have so many restaurants and fast-food joints in Ocean County, but only one Chick-Fil-A in Ocean County, why?. So many area towns in Ocean County are getting new restaurants. Just like Lacey Township; It was announced that Chipotle, Starbucks, and more are coming to Lacey Township. It looks like Popeyes is open. Popeyes is where the old Burger King was on Rt. 9 in Lacey, by the ShopRite Plaza.

