Trail Blazers' Cody Zeller: Headed to Portland

The start of NBA free agency is coming up soon, as the new league year starts at 12:01 p.m. ET on Aug. 6. What previously appeared to be a weak free-agency class has a lot more juice now than it did a few months ago, as Kawhi Leonard and Chris Paul will hit the market under interesting circumstances. The strength of this class, however, is probably the large number of quality veteran role players. Cody Zeller is one of those, as the 28-year-old Indiana alum could be moving on from the Charlotte Hornets.