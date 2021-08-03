Trail Blazers' Cody Zeller: Headed to Portland
Zeller has agreed to a one-year deal with the Trail Blazers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Zeller has been a perfectly serviceable center during his tenure in the NBA, but injuries have hampered him through his career. Last year, the 2013 No. 4 overall pick averaged 9.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 20.9 minutes per game for the Hornets. In Portland, Zeller will likely back up Jusuf Nurkic and Enes Kanter, so he won't be much of a fantasy option unless injuries strike the Blazers' frontcourt.www.cbssports.com
