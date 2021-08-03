Heat's P.J. Tucker: Lands with Heat

Cancel
Tucker agreed to terms on a two-year, $15 million contract with Miami on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Tucker showcased his defensive ability down the stretch of the 2021 season, defending some of the best shooters in the league in Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. After being traded to Milwaukee in mid-March, Tucker averaged 3.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 0.7 steals in 43 games (25.0 minutes per contest). He figures to see run in the power forward slot with the Heat, likely starting over Nemanja Bjelica.

