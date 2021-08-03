Cancel
Pistons' Trey Lyles: Headed to Detroit

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Lyles and the Pistons agreed to terms Monday on a two-year, $5 million contract, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports. A lottery pick back in 2015, Lyles will join his fourth team in seven seasons following stops in Utah, Denver and San Antonio. He's never quite been able to establish himself in a permanent role, but Lyles will head to a Pistons team in need of some depth at forward behind Jerami Grant. Hobbled by an ankle injury, Lyles appeared in only 23 games last season, averaging 5.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.6 made threes in 15.6 minutes per contest.

www.cbssports.com

