Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2 free game for windows. This is the sixth most popular game. Major installment Call Of Duty Trilogy brings new and amazing functions to the table. Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is a great game. flagship killer game was first released on November 10, 2009. CaptainSoap MacTavisHe is back, with his legendary skills and stories that will be heard. The main focus of the game will be on players. Roach SandersonOccasionally, players will be able to control Captain Soap at certain points. Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is a free download that allows you to hunt down and eliminate other players. Vladimir Markov. Vladimir Markov is the leader in open source technology. Ultra natprotonalist movement is causing havoc all over the world. Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is a free download that includes many new features and improvements.