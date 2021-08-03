Blazers Sign Free Agent Center Cody Zeller

NBA Free Agency 2021 is well underway and the Portland Trail Blazers have been deep into value signings. This week’s Dave and Dia podcast looks at the flurry of acquisitions! Hosts Dave Deckard and Dia Miller start with Norman Powell, of course, but they don’t neglect Cody Zeller, Ben McLemore, or Tony Snell. That’s a lot of three-point shooting from players 6’4 and under! What could it mean? They also bid farewell to Carmelo Anthony and Zach Collins, talk about new draft pick Greg Brown III (and a little about Trendon Watford too), look at the ways in which Team USA is wonderful and vulnerable, and debate a Summer League squad that has more veterans than the Lakers’ bench. Who might excite in Las Vegas? Does anybody have a real chance to make the team?