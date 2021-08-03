Cancel
NBA

Blazers Sign Free Agent Center Cody Zeller

By Dave Deckard
Blazer's Edge
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Portland Trail Blazers have opened up their 2021 NBA Free Agent signing period by inking center Cody Zeller to a one-year deal. The news was reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The eight-year veteran has spent his entire career with the Charlotte Hornets after being selected 4th overall in the 2013 NBA Draft.

