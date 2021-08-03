Cancel
Alachua County, FL

Flood Warning issued for Alachua, Columbia by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-05 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alachua; Columbia The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Gilchrist and Columbia Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1045 AM EDT. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park. * From Thursday morning until further notice. * At 10:15 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 42.5 feet. * Flood stage is 43.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday morning and continue rising to a crest of 44.4 feet Saturday morning. * Impact...At 41.0 feet, Swimming becomes dangerous in the river in the park area. * Impact...At 42.0 feet, Boat ramp at the end of Bible Camp Road begins to flood. * Impact...At 43.0 feet, Access to river gage becomes limited as the Bible Camp Road boat ramp becomes flooded and the last half mile of Bible Camp Road begins to flood in Columbia County. Overland flooding begins past the Santa Fe River sink in the park and will cut-off access road to south end of the park. * Impact...At 45.0 feet, Numerous walking trails in O`leno State Park are flooded on the Alachua County side of the river. Flooding begins to affect local roads north of Buzzard Roost Prairie in Columbia County.

