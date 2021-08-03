Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia County, FL

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 10:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Gilchrist and Columbia Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1045 AM EDT. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River At Fort White. * Until further notice. * At 9:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 23.3 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.7 feet early Sunday afternoon. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Minor damage to dwellings is possible due to boat wash. * Impact...At 23.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the centerline of the US 27 Bridge downstream to one-half mile upstream from the State Road 47 Bridge.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort White, FL
City
Alachua, FL
City
Suwannee, FL
County
Columbia County, FL
State
Florida State
County
Gilchrist County, FL
City
Santa Fe, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish And Wildlife#Three Rivers#Estates#Extreme Weather#Columbia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press on, take another Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban on Monday took control of another provincial capital in Afghanistan, an official said. The city’s fall was the latest in a weekslong, relentless Taliban offensive as American and NATO forces finalize their pullout from the war-torn country. The militants have ramped up their push...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.N. sounds 'deafening' warning on climate change

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The United Nations panel on climate change told the world on Monday that global warming was dangerously close to being out of control – and that humans were "unequivocally" to blame. Already, greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere are high enough to guarantee climate disruption for...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Dixie fire becomes largest in California history

The Dixie Wildfire is now the largest in California's history. Thousands of homes were threatened by the Northern California blaze on Sunday, according to USA Today, which cited data from Cal Fire and the National Interagency Fire Center. The fire has been raging for days and fueled by record dry...

Comments / 0

Community Policy