Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 10:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Gilchrist and Columbia Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1045 AM EDT. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River At Fort White. * Until further notice. * At 9:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 23.3 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.7 feet early Sunday afternoon. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Minor damage to dwellings is possible due to boat wash. * Impact...At 23.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the centerline of the US 27 Bridge downstream to one-half mile upstream from the State Road 47 Bridge.