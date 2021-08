CLAY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Salina woman has died after a fatal accident with a semi-truck on Highway 24 in Clay Co. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crah Log say on Wednesday, Aug. 4, a Salina woman was the victim of a fatal crash in Clay Co. It said a 2002 Ford Mustang was westbound on U.S. Highway 24 when for an unknown reason, it collided with an eastbound semi-truck in the eastbound lane.