Mark Jones, one of the most promoted play-by-play commentators on ESPN, is again mocking people’s injuries because of their political beliefs. Last night, Jones began liking random tweets from accounts with under 200 followers because they made fun of UFC fighter Colby Covington for suffering a broken jaw in a fight over a year ago. Jones is not some UFC fan who has gotten wrapped up in the brutality and art of the sport. Jones is cheering Covington’s facial damage because Covington has previously expressed support for Donald Trump.