The Blue Jays boosted their bullpen on Thursday morning, acquiring closer Brad Hand from the Nationals in exchange for catcher Riley Adams. Hand, 31, has been one of the most reliable closers in baseball for the last half-decade, and while this is the least consistent season he’s had in a while, he’s still a major addition to Toronto’s bullpen. Hand has a 3.59 ERA with 42 strikeouts and 18 walks in 42.2 innings, and he’s earned 21 saves in 41 appearances. He’ll provide a left-handed option in the late innings to go along with the right-handed Jordan Romano, who has done an outstanding job as Toronto’s primary closer this year.