After qualifying controversy, Jade Carey wins gold in the floor exercise
Jade Carey takes home a gold medal in the floor final at the Tokyo Olympics after qualifying under new rules implemented by the International Gymnastics Federation. After a long, drawn out process of getting to Tokyo off of a new qualifying system, Jade Carey took the highest spot on the podium with the heaviest medal draped around her neck. Carey rounded out with the gold in the floor final, but not without overcoming her own bout of adversity just 24 hours before.fansided.com
Comments / 2