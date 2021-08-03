Nissan 240Z Roars With Honda K20-Style DOHC Head

When you live in India, a 1969 Ford Mustang is the kind of car you might only see on movie screens or perhaps one time at a show where someone had the exotic vehicle on display. They’re not lucky like us in America where we have classic Mustangs just sitting in fields, rotting away because we’re going to “fix it one day” or whatever. So you have to admire the initiative of Dream Customs India because the shop took an old Hyundai Accent and turned it into a ’69 Mustang clone… sort of.