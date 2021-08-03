Cancel
Nissan 240Z Roars With Honda K20-Style DOHC Head

By Lewin Day
The Honda K20-style head fitted on an L-series inline six sounds absolutely stunning. The Nissan 240Z is an automotive legend, pairing a design for the ages with fun handling and a snarling inline 6. Of course, in this day and age, that motor is a little down on power compared to modern sports cars. Engine swaps are popular with the platform, but some feel that doing so takes away a little too much from the car's original feel. Enthusiasts now have another option, however—a Honda K20-style DOHC head for the original Nissan L-series engine, built as a collaboration between Datsunworks and Z Car Garage.

