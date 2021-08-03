Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

China pressured Nobel laureates to disinvite Dalai Lama

By International Campaign for Tibet
YubaNet
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld-renowned scientists and the US State Department have warned the Chinese government after it attempted to intervene to stop the Dalai Lama from speaking at a gathering of Nobel laureates earlier this year. More than 100 Nobel Prize winners signed a letter on July 28 saying that in late March...

yubanet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elfriede Jelinek
Person
Wole Soyinka
Person
Roald Hoffmann
Person
Shirin Ebadi
Person
Dalai Lama
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prize#Us State Department#The Us State Department#Chinese#The Nobel Foundation#Taiwanese#Tibetans#Tibetan Buddhist#Buddhism#Nbc News#The Chinese Embassy#National Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Related
ChinaVoice of America

How 1930s US Reporter Became China’s Model Journalist

Nearly 50 years after the death of Edgar Snow, a Missouri journalist who covered the early years of the Chinese Communist Party, Beijing still praises him as the model foreign reporter. Snow interviewed Chairman Mao Zedong several times. He is presented by the Communist Party as a “friend of China.”...
IndiaBirmingham Star

Jinping's Tibet visit awakes curiosity among foreign

Lhasa [Tibet] August 8 (ANI): Xi Jinping's recent visit to Tibet has awakened curiosity among foreign diplomats and experts about what could be the possible agenda behind President's visit to the region. This is the first time in the last 30 years when a Chinese President has visited the region....
Politicsrealcleardefense.com

Why the Quad Alarms China

Its Success Poses a Major Threat to Beijing’s Ambitions. When former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe invited officials from Australia, India, and the United States to meet in Manila in November 2017, Chinese leaders saw little reason to worry. This gathering of “the Quad,” as the grouping was known, was merely “a headline-grabbing idea,” scoffed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. “They are like the sea foam in the Pacific or Indian Ocean: they get some attention but will soon dissipate.” Beijing had some reason for such dismissiveness. The interests of the Quad’s members were, Chinese strategists assessed, too divergent to allow for real coherence. Anyway, the Quad grouping had already been tried more than a decade earlier, with little in the way of real results.
Foreign Policytennesseestar.com

Commentary: The U.S. Needs Measured Confrontation with China

With the election of Joe Biden, there is increasing pressure for the United States to accommodate the global ambitions of the People’s Republic of China (PRC). Such a policy will weaken the strategic position of the United States and embolden the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which seeks to transform the rules of international politics, and has demonstrated its willingness to employ coercive measures, including threats and open conflict, to achieve its aims.
ChinaIdaho8.com

Jiang Zemin Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the life of former Chinese President Jiang Zemin. Birth place: Yangzhou City, Jiangsu Province, China. Education: Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Electrical Engineering, 1947. Religion: Members of the Chinese Communist Party are officially atheist. Other Facts. When an uncle, a Communist partisan, was killed in combat, Jiang’s...
Worldalbuquerquenews.net

In India, Blinken meets representative of Dalai Lama

NEW DELHI, India: China is expected to deliver an angry response to a meeting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held with a representative of Tibet's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Blinken met with Ngodup Dongchung, a representative of the Central Tibetan Administration, also known...
Worlddallassun.com

Tibetan govt-in exile terms Blinken meet with Dalai Lama's

By Rajnish SinghNew Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Terming the meeting between a representative of the Dalai Lama and US top diplomat Antony Bilinken a "significant move", Tibetan government-in-exile has said Chinese leaders have "no political will" to resolve the Sino-Tibetan conflict. The government, formally known as Central Tibetan Administration...
Foreign PolicyInternational Business Times

China Says US Pressure On Sponsors To Shun Winter Games Is 'Farce'

Beijing Wednesday described US lawmakers' calls for sponsors to shun the 2022 Winter Olympics on human rights concerns as a "typical American farce", as pressure rises to boycott the controversial Games. In a lengthy hearing Tuesday, Congress members accused representatives from five major US corporations, including Visa and Airbnb, of...
Sciencecitizensjournal.us

China’s Next More Dangerous Bioweapon And How The U.S. Is Helping Them Build It

Since the 1990s, U.S. universities and research institutions have been colonized by Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and People’s Liberation Army (PLA) scientists. Through a process we call “scientific chain migration,” the first wave of CCP and PLA scientists, once established in laboratories in the U.S., invite their colleagues, who now have created a critical mass of CCP and PLA scientists in the U.S. collaborating with scientists in China linked to its biowarfare program, all supplemented with U.S. funding, skills, and knowledge.
Chinaamericanmilitarynews.com

China launches campaign against ‘fake news’ amid flood row with BBC

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has launched a campaign against “fake news” that will mostly target online content, and will likely extend to Hong Kong. The move comes as Beijing accused the BBC of “fake...
Energy Industrymarketpulse.com

China Nerves Sink Oil Again

Oil remains under pressure. Despite impressive US employment data on Friday, oil prices fell as the US Dollar rallied strongly. What are disturbing oil markets the most, though, is the delta-variant Covid-19 strain which has vast swathes of the planet in its grip. That is increasing fears that the global recovery will stutter and become very uneven, thus reducing oil consumption even as OPEC+ continues to increase production.
Entertainmentnybooks.com

Xi’s China, the Handiwork of an Autocratic Roué

Xu Zhangrun, formerly a professor of jurisprudence at Tsinghua University, is a writer who lives in Beijing. Since August 2020, he has been a non-residential Associate in Research at the Fairbank Center for Chinese Studies at Harvard University. Geremie R. Barmé. Geremie R. Barmé is a fellow at the Center...
SportsNew York Post

Beijing must not host Winter Olympics, Uighur American pleads in testimony

An Uighur American opened up about her mother’s disappearance at the hands of the Chinese Communist Party and urged the international community to boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing or to insist that the Olympics take place elsewhere. “I’m here today not as a professional activist, expert, or a...
SportsBBC

China says no more Mao badges after IOC warning

China has said its athletes will no longer wear political badges at medal ceremonies at the Tokyo Games, the International Olympic Committee says. The IOC says it has received a "clarification" from the Chinese Olympic Committee over the political gesture of its athletes. Two Chinese cyclists wore badges with an...
Chinaalbuquerquenews.net

Xinhua Headlines: What does CPC stand for in eyes of world?

BEIJING, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- Since its founding 100 years ago, the Communist Party of China (CPC) has led China to make both enormous achievements at home and significant contributions to global peace and development. As leaders of political parties across the globe try to decipher the CPC's success secrets...
EconomyPosted by
Coinspeaker

China to Increase Regulatory Pressure on Crypto, Says Bobby Lee

According to Bobby Lee, one of the leading crypto proponents of China, Beijing is no longer interested in encouraging crypto transactions in the country. China has been consistent in suppressing the crypto trade business in the region and has accelerated the regulatory pressure on existing trading units in the country to suspend the proceedings in their entirety. The Chinese government has been determined to execute a complete crackdown on cryptocurrency trading and impose a complete strict crackdown in the nation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy