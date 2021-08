Update: California attorney Ethan Reimers pointed out to me (and you should follow him on Twitter) that California has a rule of evidence which, as of a 2012 amendment, now allows for a party to request a jury instruction against adverse inferences in civil cases. However, California law does require a person to take the stand and invoke the fifth amendment to receive this protection. However, the California Supreme Court previously did provide for adverse inferences, and since then has held that the protection from adverse inferences is limited to the jury; “the right to cross-examination cannot be defeated by a valid claim of privilege, even a privilege as strong as that embodied in the Fifth Amendment.”