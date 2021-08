GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — Firefighters worked quickly to stop a vegetation fire that could have been made worse by the wind coming later on Wednesday. @GRSNEVFIRE, @NCCFIRE, @CALFIRENEU currently mopping up an 1/8 acre fire in the 500 Block of Idaho-Maryland Road. Personnel got help from some quick acting locals who helped extinguish the blaze. This afternoon’s strong wind could’ve made this much worse. Fire under investigation pic.twitter.com/UZG7ro7rjD — GRS/NEV FIRE (@GRSNEVFIRE) August 4, 2021 The fire happened along the 500 block of Idaho-Maryland Road. Grass Valley/Nevada City Fire says about 1/8 of an acre burned. Firefighters say some quick actions by locals helped stop the fire. With a Red Flag Warning now in effect for the area, crews were bracing for the potential of rapid fire spread. The Red Flag Warning remains in effect for the Northern Foothills and high country through Thursday.