If you love "Vanderpump Rules," then chances are you already love "Below Deck." On the off chance that you haven't watched, however, allow us to fill you in. "Below Deck" is a Bravo reality franchise that follows the ins and outs of daily life on a luxury yacht. Unlike a lot of Bravo shows, though, the focus isn't on the mega-wealthy who rent the yacht; rather, it's on the servers who live, well, below deck. There's romance, in-fighting, cramped spaces, and ridiculous demands from the guests. Basically, the series has it all!