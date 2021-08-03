Bottom Line: Make school masks voluntary
Take Back Our Schools-GCS, a group committed to quality education in Guilford County, has reviewed the recently announced rules requiring universal mask-wearing for all individuals inside our schools. The policy requires that all Guilford County Schools employees, student-athletes, coaches and students who participate in other high-risk extracurricular activities be tested regularly and that all GCS employees provide their vaccination records.greensboro.com
Comments / 0