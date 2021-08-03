Cancel
NBA

Alex Caruso to Sign with Chicago Bulls

By Joe DiTullio
 6 days ago
Free agent guard Alex Caruso has agreed to a four-year, $37 million deal with the Chicago Bulls according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Caruso, 27, spent his entire four-year career with the Lakers before signing with the Bulls. Last season, he has averaged 6.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

