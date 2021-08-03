Cancel
Public Health

UPDATED: Doctors hope new mask mandate will help ease burden on hospitals

By Editorial
stmarynow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor orders masks to be worn in public indoor spaces, vaccinated or not. Standing beside physicians and hospital executives overwhelmed by COVID-19, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Monday that masks will be again be required in indoor public spaces statewide beginning Wednesday. The mandate applies to people whether or not they’re vaccinated against the coronarvirus and will be in effect until Sept. 1.

