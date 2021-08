Jussie Smollett scored a sizable win in his ongoing case stemming from an alleged hate crime in 2019. Court documents obtained by Fox News on Friday heard a judge say he would not remove one of Smollett’s lawyers from the matter despite the fact he believes the attorney did, in fact, speak with brothers Abel and Ola Osundairo, the two men the actor allegedly hired to help him carry out a staged racist and homophobic attack.