Man gets prison for defrauding EC bank of thousands of dollars

EAU CLAIRE — A Glen Flora man will spend three years in prison for opening an account at an Eau Claire bank and withdrawing large amounts of money from the account after depositing fraudulent checks.

Kyle E. Baker, 23, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of fraud against a financial institution and two felony counts of uttering a forgery.

Three additional counts of uttering a forgery were dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge Emily Long.

Long ordered Baker to spend three years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

He was also fined $1,562.

As conditions of supervision, Baker must pay $10,044 in restitution and undergo any recommended programming or treatment.

According to the criminal complaint:

Employees at Security Financial Bank, 4127 Southtowne Drive, told police Baker opened a basic checking account on April 10, 2020, and was identified through a Wisconsin driver’s license and a Social Security card.

No money was initially deposited into the account.

During the rest of that month and early May 2020, Baker made several small deposits to the account, totaling less than $120.

On May 15 and 18, 2020, Baker deposited $850 and $2,000 checks into the account. Both checks were determined to be fraudulent.

On May 18 and 19, 2020, three additional checks, totaling $2,350, $2,500 and $2,300, were deposited into the account. All contained the name Texas Bank as the account holding entity.

Texas Bank confirmed the routing number on the checks were the correct number for the bank.

But police were told that the name on the account had been flagged numerous times by the bank because of fraudulent activities associated with it.

Texas Bank officials told police the account had been canceled, but the checks associated with the account continued to be passed around the U.S.

On May 18 and 19, 2020, Baker made various purchases and debits on his checking account in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls and Menomonie.

On May 18, 2020, Baker withdrew $2,350 and $2,400 from Security Financial Bank locations in Eau Claire and Durand.

On May 19, 2020, Baker withdrew $2,400 from a Security Financial Bank branch in Eau Claire.