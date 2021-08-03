Cancel
Around the NFL: Colts' Carson Wentz worry on the rise

dallassun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn old high school football injury is haunting quarterback Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts. Colts coach Frank Reich said a broken bone, the fifth metatarsal, is loose in Wentz's foot, requiring a surgery that will sideline the former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback between five and 12 weeks. The unfortunate turn...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#Texans#American Football#University Of Washington#Tele Qb#Covid#The Minnesota Vikings#Texas Am#Houston Police Department
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: 3 trades to send Marcus Mariota to the Indianapolis Colts

The Las Vegas Raiders are set at quarterback this season, but like the past two seasons, the Colts are looking for their Day 1 starter it still seems. As the resident Colts and Raiders fan for Just Blog Baby, I pride myself in my objective coverage of both teams on this website. This is one of those times that I think the Colts and Raiders could make a trade where both teams benefit.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Colts Make Decision On Potential Quarterback Trade

The Indianapolis Colts made headlines on Monday for only unfortunate reasons. Carson Wentz will soon undergo foot surgery and miss the next five to 12 weeks. It’s a devastating setback for a Colts team many believe is capable of winning the AFC South and challenging for the AFC title. So who will Indianapolis turn to now? Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger are on the roster. So is Brett Hundley. Is that the best they can do?
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 trade packages Steelers could offer Colts at quarterback

With the recent news of the Carson Wentz injury, here are three trade packages the Indianapolis Colts could offer the Pittsburgh Steelers for a quarterback. With the recent announcement that the Colts starting quarterback Carson Wentz is out for up to the next 12 weeks, they may be looking for a new option to field at the position. Jacob Eason, Brett Hundley, and Sam Ehlinger are set to compete for the starting role in the meantime, but none are experienced options.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Nick Foles Sends Clear Message Amid Trade Rumors

The Bears’ Nick Foles is one of the more appealing trade targets in the NFL. Head coach Matt Nagy is well aware that teams are interested in acquiring the Super Bowl LII MVP. The trade inquiries have reached Foles as well. Speaking to the press Monday, Foles addressed the possibility of leaving Chicago.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Philip Rivers reveals truth on potential NFL comeback

Remember Philip Rivers? Who doesn’t. The former Indianapolis Colts quarterback and long-time Los Angeles (and San Diego) Chargers signal-caller called it a career after the 2020 NFL season, leaving the Colts in a scramble to fill their quarterback position. One of the more consistent quarterbacks for the past decade, Rivers then moved on to become a high school football coach.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Carson Wentz surgery means Eagles already won trade with Colts

The Indianapolis Colts will be without quarterback Carson Wentz for the next five to 12 weeks. Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich confirmed on Monday morning that his starting quarterback Carson Wentz will have foot surgery and will miss the next five to 12 weeks of action. Wentz is having...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 quarterbacks Colts won’t trade for to replace Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts are caught in a very uncomfortable in-between position on Carson Wentz. The team’s starting quarterback could be out for as little as five weeks, but he could miss as many as 12, per reports from Monday morning. With Wentz opting for surgery, the team is surely hoping the signal-caller can miss no more than one or two games to start the NFL season, but if he has to miss anything more than that, the prospects for the season are severely endangered.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL Insider Gives Latest On Carson Wentz Injury

Carson Wentz’s career with the Indianapolis Colts is off to a rough start. On Friday, it was announced that Wentz is out indefinitely because he needs to undergo further testing on a foot injury that he suffered at the end of Thursday’s practice. The Colts acquired Wentz earlier this year...
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

The odds on favorite to replace Carson Wentz, revealed

With Carson Wentz undergoing surgery to repair a broken bone keeping him sidelined for the next 5-12 weeks, the Indianapolis Colts are going to have to decide a replacement at quarterback. Though the Colts do have 4 QBs besides Wentz on their active roster, none figure to be equipped to go under center and lead Indy to a hot start to the season in a year where they hope to be contenders.
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Colts QB Carson Wentz to have surgery, out 5-12 weeks

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz will undergo surgery on his left foot Monday and be sidelined for five to 12 weeks, coach Frank Reich said. "Obviously we're optimistic and hopeful that we can be on the front end of that," Reich said of the timeline. Reich told reporters Wentz had...
NFLnumberfire.com

Colts' Carson Wentz out indefinitely with foot injury

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is out indefinitely with a foot injury, reports Adam Schefter of ESPN. Wentz injured his foot at the end of Thursday's practice and is undergoing extensive testing to determine the severity of the issue. Second-year quarterback Jacob Eason took the starter reps at Friday's practice and sixth-round rookie Sam Ehlinger played backup. Wentz was limited to 12 games last season and he missed five games in 2018.

