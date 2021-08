Carson Wentz compared the start of training camp to the first day of school and it sounds like a comparison that would resonate with Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford joined Wentz in being traded to a new team this offseason and in making his first training camp appearance on Wednesday. Rams head coach Sean McVay said that it “seems like he feels very comfortable,” but Stafford said that he still feels like he’s trying to find his place amid a slew of unfamiliar faces.