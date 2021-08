My Hero Academia has revealed Class 1-A's strategy for saving Izuku Midoriya... from himself. The latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga sees Deku facing off against Class 1-A after his friends refused to heed his call to leave him alone. Izuku has become obsessed with the idea of finally taking down All For One by himself, without any of his fellow heroes getting hurt and/or killed, as they did in the bloody War Arc. However, Class 1-A is equally resolute in their collect pledge to back Midoriya when he needs help more than ever - and they show Deku that they indeed have a plan for how to save him.